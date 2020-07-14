Mary Jane Webster
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Mary Jane Webster, 72, of Longview will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 16th, 2020 in Ash Creek Cemetery, McAlester, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Mary was born on July 18, 1947 in Kilgore, Texas and died on July 12, 2020 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
