Mary Jo Cammack Ward
LONGVIEW — Mary Jo Cammack Ward, 84, passed away at her daughter’s home in Canton on March 26, 2021. She was surrounded by family as she passed over into the arms of her Father. Mary Jo was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on July 29, 1936 to Jodie and Beatrice Cammack. She graduated from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a degree in Physical Education and began teaching in Texarkana. While living in Texarkana, she met her soulmate and the love of her life Gordon Ward and soon after the two became man and wife in 1960. Mary Jo was a member of the Gregg County Extension Club, Valley View Elementary PTA, involved in the heyday of Avon and Tupperware. She was a member of Winterfield United Methodist Church in Longview. Mary Jo was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She brought joy to everyone’s life she met.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years in November 2020, Gordon Ward; parents Jodie and Beatrice Cammack; brother James Cammack.
She is survived by brother Raymond Cammack; son Stephen Ward; daughter Mary Ellen Sexton and husband Lance Mason; daughter Kim McLeod and husband Mike; grandchildren Andrew Sexton, Sean McLeod, Katie Busker and Christian Henderson; great-granddaughters Shipley and Carolina Kelly Sexton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 29 at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 30th at 1:30 p.m. in the Parker’s Chapel Cemetery in El Dorado, Arkansas.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
