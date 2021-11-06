Mary Jo Davis
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mary Jo Davis, 91, of Longview, Texas are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Clayton officiating. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in private with immediate family. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Mary Jo was born October 14, 1930, in Gilmer, Texas to Eugene and Lorene Hefner Witcher and walked through the Heavenly gates November 4, 2021.
She was an avid game player and spent many hours with friends and family dealing cards and flipping Rummikub tiles. Her main hobby was shopping for deals and she loved to share her finds as gifts to others. Being a Mimi was the pride of her life: her eyes lit up any time she could share her love for the little ones.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Penick and her husband, Don; son, Jimmy Davis and his wife, Vickie; siblings, AW Witcher and his wife, Betty, and Tommie Mason; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Racheal and her husband, Aaron, Nathan and his wife, Angel, Kimberly, and Amber and her husband, Matias; as well as eleven great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Leon Davis in 1995; and her son, Freddy Leon Davis in 2018.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Davis, Nathan Davis, Aaron Paschall, Landon Paschall, Weston Paschall, and Don Penick.
Please visit Mary Jo’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.