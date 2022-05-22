Mary Jo Dean
GILMER — Mary Jo Dean, 89, of Gilmer passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Longview. Mrs. Dean was a lifetime resident of Gilmer, and was born on December 6, 1932, to the late Sandy Ramsey Senn and Madie Jane Walker. Mary Jo was a longtime devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Gilmer. She worked as the secretary to the Superintendent of Gilmer ISD and as an office administrator at the Texas Department of Transportation. Mary Jo was known to her family and friends as “Granny”. She was a huge Gilmer Buckeye fan and never missed a game. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially the family gatherings on Sunday afternoons. Granny will not soon be forgotten by all the loving family and friends she leaves behind.
Left to cherish Mary Jo’s memory are two sons Steve Dean and wife Linda Kay and Elliott Dean and wife Sandy; two sisters Bertha McCool and Myrtie Langford; sister-in-law Delores Senn; grandchildren John Dean and wife Jennifer, Mary Jane Dean, Sarah Gilow, Mack Dean and wife Christie, James Dean and wife Nikki, Kollin Hurt and wife Melinda and Kevin Hurt and wife Stephanie; great grandchildren Jed Dean, Kollin Lane Hurt, Jacob Dean, Madison Dean, Brinkley Rash, Mason Hurt, Maggie Alice Dean, Katie Rose Dean, Blake Barton, Parker Gilow, Carly Dean, Brayden Rash, Brooklyn Rash, Jerry Mack Dean, John Henry Gilow, Sophia Dean, Amy Beth Ham, Jackson Gilow and Ella James Dean; nieces and nephews Royce Hill, Brenda Hill, Kathy Trotter and Karen Walton; a host of great nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Edward Dean in 2009, son Ensign John Mack Dean and granddaughter Amy Suzanne Dean.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dean will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 23, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Gilmer with Bro. Mike Kessler and Bro. Charles Johnson officiating, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating after body found in Longview
- Councilman: Chuy's coming to Loop 281 in Longview
- LPD: Police vehicles damaged in morning Longview chase; one arrested
- Woman killed, 2-year-old critically injured in Kilgore crash
- Kilgore ISD employee fired after arrest on charges of child sex assault, improper relationship
- Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
- Hiring event set for new Gap distribution center in Longview
- Hallsville senior stays focused through difficulty
- DPS: Man killed when struck by tractor-trailer on I-20 near Longview
- Hiring event for new Gap distribution center in Longview draws hundreds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.