Mary Juanita Berry

Juanita was born on March 12, 1929 in Coushatta, Louisiana to Jeff and Chloe Upshaw. She lived a life full of fun, love and spunk. She loved the lake and fishing, her plants, especially her beautiful roses, and adored her faithful companion-her and her husband James’ beloved dog, Poopsie. Juanita was known far and wide for cooking the best fried fish in the country and she loved to entertain.
Later in life, Juanita moved to Carrollton, Georgia, to be closer to family whom she cherished dearly. At the nursing home where she lived, she was immensely popular, even being voted “Valentine Beauty Queen”. Juanita was also a devoted member of the red hat society where she was one of the oldest members of her group of ladies and was admired by all.
Preceding her in death is her loving devoted husband of 20 years, James Berry; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and George Baird; her son-in-law, Blake Long; grandson, Brian Vail. As well as her loving husband of 29 years and father of her children, Jim “PawPaw” Vail.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Preston Williams of Carrollton, GA; daughter, Suzanne Long of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, David Vail of Longview, TX, Sherman Vail of Jefferson, TX and Tommy Vail of Oklahoma; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Serving as Pallbearers are her grandsons, Tim Williams, Clint Vail, Blane Long, Chad Long, Koby Yoder and son-in-law, Preston Williams.
A graveside service for Mrs. Berry will be Saturday, August 29 at 1 pm at Rosewood Park Mausoleum in Longview.
