Mary Kate Hunter
CARTHAGE — Mary Kate Newell left her earthly home on Monday, October 3, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven after a lengthy illness. Mary Kate was born on Thursday, January 23, 1930, to Thomas Dean and Kate Kyles Newell in Shamrock, Texas. Her father owned a Cotton Classing business which required frequent moves, so she was educated across much of Texas and Oklahoma.
On Wednesday, January 1, 1947, Mary Kate attended the Cotton Bowl with a blind date, Thomas George Hunter, who ended up being the love of her life. They were married on Monday, April 14, 1947, at their respective ages of 17 and 26. After marrying, they resided in Gilmer, Texas, for two years before moving to Carthage, Texas, where they spent the rest of their lives. Tom and Mary Kate loved Texas A&M and the Fighting Aggies. They enjoyed many trips to Aggieland whether attending a football game, trunnion or just being on campus. They bled maroon and were the epitome of Aggie fans!
From this marriage, Mary Kate gave life to nine children over a span of 15 years. Her love and devotion for her family made her a mother with a capital “M”. She learned to cook after her marriage and became quite and extraordinary one. She would say it was from sheer practice as she made three meals a day, seven days a week for her large family. Luckily, she passed on culinary skills to her seven daughter and two sons throughout the many years. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always remember her ample supply of love, wisdom, compassion, and forgiveness. Her greatest gift to us all was being a wonderful Christian role model. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Besides raising her nine children, Mary Kate served her church and community in many ways. She was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church for 71 years where she served as a member of The Ladies Society, Parish Council finance committee, Greeter and Cajun Fest fundraiser. She was a member of the A&M Mother’s Club where she served a s President and Secretary, and she also served as a member and President of the Panola County Camp Fire Girl’s council.
Mary Kate was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Ken Carter, brother, Lester C. Newell, sister, Doris Graham, three sisters-in-law, Bertha Hunter, Elizabeth Newell, and Winnie Hunter and two bothers-in-law, Jackie Hunter, and Robert Hunter. Sadly, she lost three sons-in-law, Tim Muzny, Randy Kocurek and Tony Castillo as well as nephews, Doyal Hunter, and Jimmy Newell, and niece, Paula Kate Malone.
Mary Kate is survived by all of her nine children, Kathryn Elizabeth Castillo of Longview, Texas, Loretta Ann Lloyd and husband Tommy of Longview, Texas, Rebecca Jane Wilson and husband Brent of McKinney, Texas, Peggy Ruth Kocurek of Carthage, Texas, Thomas George Hunter III of Lufkin, Texas, Mary Frances Ouelette and husband Emile of Graniteville, SC, Martha Louise Lawson and husband Keith of Longview, Texas, Karen Marie Ishee and husband Garry of Laurel, MS, and Robert Dean Hunter and wife Susan of Carthage, Texas. She is also survived by sixteen of her grandchildren, Kristi Baksht, Amanda Tabor, Alexis Wilson, Nick Kocurek, Megan Longshore, Scott Hunter, Emily Popchock, Mary Kathryn Turner, Linda Metcalf, Keith Lawson II, Bryan Lawson, Amie Issacs, Kyle Muzny, Justin Ishee, Alex Hunter, and Thomas Hunter. Also surviving Mary Kate are all of her sixteen great-grandchildren, Will, Charlie and Sam Baksht, Braxton Tabor, Aeris Longshore, Henry, Hazel and Hannah Hunter, Luke and Anna Popchock, Joseph Turner, Makayla Metcalf, Sean and Natalie Lawson, Olivia Lawson, and Maddy Issacs. She also leaves behind her niece Annette Gordon and her nephews Newell Graham, Jeffrey Hunter, Danny Hunter, and Jim Hunter. Three Godchildren also survive her, Anita Steptoe Flynn, Roma Smith Jones, Chris Bell, and Chris Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage, Texas. The rosary will be held before the mass at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Longview, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Mark Dunne officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Carthage, Texas.
Pallbearers will be her eight grandsons, Thomas Hunter, Alex Hunter, Justin Ishee, Kyle Muzny, Bryan Lawson, Keith Lawson II, Scott Hunter, and Nick Kocurek.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. William’s Catholic Church Outreach, 4088 NW Loop, Carthage, Texas, 775633 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105-3678 or the charity of your choice. The family extends special thanks and gratitude for the compassionate care given by Winkler House and Heartsway Hospice.
“The Lord is my strength and my shield;
My heart trust in Him, and He helps me.
My heart leaps for joy,
And with my song, I Praise Him.” Psalm 28:7
