Mary Katharine Mackey
LONGVIEW — Mary Katharine Mackey, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Kathy was born on June 20th, 1932 in Coleman, Texas, the daughter of Hilton & Velma Greensides. She was a faithful Christian and lived her life in recovery for 47 years. Kathy was an avid traveler and loved to take her kids and grandkids on vacations. She has visited all 50 United States, she especially loved the state of Maine due to the large affordable lobsters and inexpensive antiques. Kathy was a dedicated walker and at one point had walked 2 miles a day for 10+ consecutive years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, collecting rocks, watching the Dallas Mavericks and especially Aggie games where she received a kiss from Bill for every touchdown. Kathy retired from TDCJ where she was a substance abuse counselor and a correctional officer.
Kathy was preceded in by death by her beloved husband Colonel William C Mackey, Jr., her parents and twin sister Frances Willhelm. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Allen, son John Welch and wife Paula, daughter Cindy Wieghard and husband Mark, daughter Lisa Sloan and husband Bill, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and her dog Mac. Kathy is also survived by her stepchildren Bill Mackey and Lisa, Sheryl Antley and Rick, Tamara Goldrick and Jim.
Visitation will be Monday, March 9th from 5-7 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 10th at 10 am at Alpine Cemetery and a memorial service at 11 am at Alpine Presbyterian Church.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.