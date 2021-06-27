Mary Kathryn Vaughn
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Our beloved Mother Mary Kathryn Vaughn passed away on Sunday June 20,2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. She was born February 6,1950 to Elbert and LaVoyce Thornton on Dallas, Tx. She was married to Richard Vaughn in 1972. They had 2 children Amy and Kathryn.
Mary took pride on being a Homemaker and raising her 2 children who were involved in many facets of the performing arts field, especially figure skating and dance. She loved musical theater and everything Broadway but more
than anything she loved music. She studied music at Dallas Baptist University. She was an accomplished Piano teacher who loved to teach youths about classical music. She led many students to prestigious competitions with great success. She loved her students so much
Mary moved to Longview Texas in 2007 to be with her mother LaVoyce Thornton until she passed away in 2019. Mary was a selfless woman who always put others before herself.
She is Preceded in death by her parents Elbert and LaVoyce Thornton, Brother, Ben Luke Thornton and Nephew, Shaun Luke Thornton.
Mary is survived by her Sister Martha Glasgow, Daughters, Amy Vaughn Benage, Kathryn Vaughn- Orologio, her son, Shayne Orologio, Granddaughter, Madalyn Paige Benage, Grandson, Jackson Vaughn Benage, her Nieces, Lori K Wheeler, Bonnie Abrams, and great niece, Baylee Burns. She will be greatly missed by all who’s lives she touched. Mary may be gone from this earth, but she will always be all around us.
Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview with Dr. Tim Watson officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery in Rusk County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 - 4 pm.
