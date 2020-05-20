Mary Lee Whittenberg
Mary Lee Whittenberg
LONGVIEW — Mary Lee Whittenberg went to be with her Lord in the early morning of May 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mary was born on November 9, 1932 to Jesse and Arrabelle Evans in Corsicana, TX. Mary graduated from Corsicana High School a year early and entered Nursing School at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX. During this time, a blind date with Bobby Whittenberg changed everything. After a three-month courtship, Mary and Bobby were married on January 13, 1951. At the time of her death, they had been married 69 years. To this marriage, three sons were born. Bobby went to work for the State of Texas (TABC) in the late 1950’s and over the next 15 years they moved 9 times before finally settling in Longview. Through every move, it was Mary who kept things together. During the 1970’s and early 1980’s, Mary worked for Dr. Joe Baucum and Dr. George Legg. Then, after raising her boys, Mary decided to go back to Nursing School to become a Registered Nurse. She then worked for GSMC in the Operating Room for several years before retiring.
Mary Loved her Lord and loved her church. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Longview for over 50 years. In her later years, Mary was active in the Busy Hands ministry at First Baptist, quilting blankets and quilts for those in need. A stroke in February of 2019 ended her active service in Busy Hands. Mary was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family until last year when she was no longer able. Of all the names and titles Mary had, her favorite was being called Nano by her grandkids and great grandkids.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James Evans and Joe Evans; her sisters Mickey Brooks, Betty Daniel, and Martha Jo Evans; son Scott Whittenberg and first grandson Paul Whittenberg.
Mary is survived by her husband Bobby Whittenberg; sons Steve Whittenberg (Patty) and Clay Whittenberg (Nancy); and daughter-in-law Susan Whittenberg. Also surviving her are grandchildren: Andrew Whittenberg (Jenny), Jay Whittenberg, Shannon Miller (Cameron), Erin Whittenberg, Katie Potter (Matthew), Royann Williams (Michael), and Angela Weinhardt (Chris). Mary is also survived by 13 great grandchildren, brother-in law Ray Brooks, and sisters-in-law Hazel Evans and Sharon Fields, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was a huge fan of Texas A&M and decided to donate her body to the Texas A&M School of Medicine. Donations in her memory made be made to: Mission Dignity, Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson, TX, or St. Jude’s.
Services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home.

