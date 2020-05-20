Mary Lee Whittenberg

Mary Loved her Lord and loved her church. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Longview for over 50 years. In her later years, Mary was active in the Busy Hands ministry at First Baptist, quilting blankets and quilts for those in need. A stroke in February of 2019 ended her active service in Busy Hands. Mary was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family until last year when she was no longer able. Of all the names and titles Mary had, her favorite was being called Nano by her grandkids and great grandkids.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers James Evans and Joe Evans; her sisters Mickey Brooks, Betty Daniel, and Martha Jo Evans; son Scott Whittenberg and first grandson Paul Whittenberg.
Mary is survived by her husband Bobby Whittenberg; sons Steve Whittenberg (Patty) and Clay Whittenberg (Nancy); and daughter-in-law Susan Whittenberg. Also surviving her are grandchildren: Andrew Whittenberg (Jenny), Jay Whittenberg, Shannon Miller (Cameron), Erin Whittenberg, Katie Potter (Matthew), Royann Williams (Michael), and Angela Weinhardt (Chris). Mary is also survived by 13 great grandchildren, brother-in law Ray Brooks, and sisters-in-law Hazel Evans and Sharon Fields, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was a huge fan of Texas A&M and decided to donate her body to the Texas A&M School of Medicine. Donations in her memory made be made to: Mission Dignity, Texas Baptist Institute in Henderson, TX, or St. Jude’s.
Services will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home.
