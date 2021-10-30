Mary Lu Rosebrock
KILGORE — Cremation arrangement for Mrs. Mary Lu Rosebrock, 79, of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. Rosebrock passed away at her home in Kilgore on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Mary Lou was born on September 9, 1942, in Kenedy, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Chester Allen and Lucile Ainsworth Thames. After high school Mary attended University of Texas in Austin. After her children were older, she completed her education at the University of Texas in Tyler. Mrs. Rosebrock taught school for 39 years. Most of her teaching years were spent at West Rusk School in New London and in later years she taught at Leverett’s Chapel. When she was younger, she and her late husband Bill enjoyed travelling. Mary Lou always enjoyed her time spent with her family and many friends.
Mrs. Rosebrock was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willie Arthur “Bill” Rosebrock; son, Troy Scott Rosebrock.
She is survived by her son, Trey Rosebrock of Kilgore; grandchildren, Katharine Ruschhaupt and husband Cameron of Dallas and William Rosebrock and wife Sarah of Wylie; great granddaughter, Collins Lucile Ruschhaupt; brother, C. Allen Thames of Houston; sister, Judy Entzminger of Plano; nephew, Tripp Entzminger; niece, Cherri Little; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lana and Les Lagerquist of Tomball.
In lieu of flowers memorial can by made to the American Cancer Society or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
