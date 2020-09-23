Mary Lynn Shelton
CAMPBELL — Mary Lynn Shelton “Gram”, 86, of Campbell, passed away Sunday at Briarcliff Health Center. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at McWright Cemetery with Rev. Dewey Davidson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Greenville.
Mrs. Shelton was born in Greenville on September 19, 1934. She was the daughter of William Henry Williams and Mary Williams. She married Charles Emmett Shelton in December 1956 in Hannibal, Missouri. She was a former stewardess, model and real estate agent. She was a Baptist and member of the Officers’ Wives Association and Skylarks Singing Group.
She is survived by her son, Charles Emmett Shelton and wife Cheryl of Douglasville, Georgia; daughter, Kimberly Canon and husband Kenneth of White Oak, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin Austin Canon and wife Meleah Geary Canon of Kilgore, Texas; Kelsey Shawn Canon and boyfriend Morgan Garrett of Kilgore, Texas; and several nieces and nephews, including Harold Williams of Greenville. She was the second to the youngest of nine children that made it to adulthood and was preceded in death by her husband, five brothers and three sisters.
