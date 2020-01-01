spotlight
Mary Madding Jones
Mary Madding Jones
GILMER — Service for Mary Madding Jones, 79, of Gilmer will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana, with Reverend David Williamson and Dwight Brannon officiating. The family will receive visitors Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM at Grubbs-Loyd in Diana. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Mary passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Longview. Mary was born November 25, 1940 in Henderson to Everett and Dorothy (Hawes) Madding. She is survived by her husband Red Jones, sons, Dwayne Jones and wife Debbie, Darryl Jones and wife Stacie and three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.