Mary Nelle Dickerson
LONGVIEW — Mary Nelle Dickerson, 93, was born August 1, 1927 in Henderson, TX and passed away December 26, 2020 in Longview, TX. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1944 and then from Baylor University with her BBA in 1948. She and her husband R.L. Dickerson were married for 49 years before he preceded her in death, and she was the Registrar at Longview High School for 29 years before retirement.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Gertie Welch, her husband, R.L. Dickerson, her daughter, Ellen Ann Dickerson and her son, David Alden Dickerson.
She is survived by her son, Scott Dickerson and wife Kathy, granddaughter, Brooke Mason and husband Doug, grandsons, Brad Dickerson and wife Sharon and Blake Dickerson and wife Maggie. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Cameron and Tessa Mason, Troy Welch Dickerson, and Gus and Praislee Dickerson.
The family would like to thank Beau, Vera, Debbie and all of the caring staff at Heartis Longview. They would also like to thank Dr. Roger Kiser and the caring staff at Heart to Heart Hospice. Memorials are requested to be sent to Buckner Children and Family Ministries in Longview.
There will be a private family graveside held for Mrs. Dickerson.
