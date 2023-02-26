Mary Nowak
LONGVIEW — Mary Myrick Nowak was known as Mom, Grandma, Aunt Mary, Friend and one of the Twins. She attended Longview High School and was a proud and active member of the Class of ‘57 where she worked tirelessly to host dinners and help plan class reunions. She was also a member of the Lake Cherokee Bridge Club for many years where she played with her longtime friends.
As a native Texan from Longview, Mary completed studies in mathematics and education at North Texas State University. Mary is also a Fellow of the Life Management Institute. After beginning her career in the group claims department of a large insurance company, Mary shifted to the Human Resources field in 1966 with the General Electric Company supporting the NASA Space missions Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo.
Mary then joined Philadelphia Life as Manager, Employee Relations in July, 1979 and was promoted to Director, Human Resources in 1983, at which time she relocated to Philadelphia. In July, 1984, the human resource functions in Houston were transferred to Philadelphia American Life and Mary returned to Houston as Director of Human Resources. Her career continued until retirement in Houston where she was promoted to Vice President of Human Resources reporting to President and CEO Joseph P. Crowley.
She is proceeded in death by her twin sister, Martha Myrick Dunn of Longview, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, James Nowak of Longview, TX, son Kelly Flanagan (Jamie) of Cocoa Beach, FL, son Dale Nowak (Kristi) of Montgomery, TX, Nephew, Keith Reynolds (Kathy) of Kingwood, TX, Nieces Kim Richardson (Rusty) of Bossier City, LA, and Kathy Cernosek (Mike) of Richmond, TX. Grandchildren, Hallie and Forrest Flanagan and Maci, Mason and Madison Nowak. as well as her beloved cats Sydney and Ferguson.
Mary wished to donate her organs for the benefit of others through Southwest Transplant Alliance in Dallas.
In lieu of a service, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to Longview High School/Class of ‘57.
Mary was born June 16, 1939 and passed away on February 21, 2023. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Monday, February 27 at 10 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral home, with a visitation set one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memory Park Cemetery.
