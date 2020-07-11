Mary Ruth Walters

While attending KJC, she lived with her Aunt Weltha across the street from the college. Behind Weltha’s house was a boy’s home that was rented to male college students. This would be where Mary Ruth met the love of her life, Roger “Bucky” Walters. After marrying in 1959, they moved to California to begin a military career as husband and wife. They encountered many different places throughout their military life, from South Carolina to Arizona, and numerous in between. She loved being the spouse of a jet pilot and relished every moment of an Officer’s wife. Mary Ruth always wanted to return to her roots in Texas. In 1977 they returned and began a new life in Longview where they continued raising their family.
Mary Ruth, or as some called her MR, was a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, friend, and Christian. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of the ones she loved, especially her grandchildren. She cherished all the fond memories that were made together as a family, and everyone valued the time spent with her. Mary Ruth was a long time member of Spring Hill First Baptist Church.
Married for 57 years, Mary Ruth is preceded in death by Roger in 2016 and her loving son, Chris, in 2020. She is survived by two daughters - Amy Walters Lardie and husband Kevin of Houston, and Pene Walters of Longview; Daughter-In-Law, Linda Walters of Longview. Lovingly known as Grammy, she is survived by grandchildren Brendan and Brooke Lardie, Jace Smith, Erik and Scott Powell of Midland.
Mary Ruth will be remembered as a supportive wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family with her whole heart. She will be missed by her family, her best friend Mavis Cosper, and sister-in-law Catherine Zimmerman. Her sense of humor, sense of fashion, and feisty spirit made a big impact on so many others.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
In honor of Mary Ruth, please contribute to the ongoing research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
act.alz.org/donate
