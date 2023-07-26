Mary Selman Langley Barnett
LONGVIEW — Mary Selman Langley Barnett was born to Elzie and Dollie Selman on June 6, 1938, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was raised in Beckville, Texas and attended Beckville High School where she met her future husband, Joe Langley. Together they had one daughter, Diana Langley. The family moved from Carthage to Longview in 1965, where Mary lived the remainder of her life.
Mary attended UT Tyler and graduated with degrees in English and History. She attempted teaching for a short period of time, then decided working in the oil industry was better suited for her. She began working with ARCO/BP in 1977 and worked there until her retirement. She had always been an avid photographer and did so professionally for years, photographing weddings, sunsets, and portraits. After retiring, she began traveling and photographing her many trips. She visited over 96 countries, some of them multiple times. Her love of travel and photography was matched by her passion for her many beautiful plants and was only exceeded by the deep love she had for her cherished cats.
Mary passed away peacefully at her home after a brief illness. She left a legacy of amazing photographs and will always be remembered for her love of gardening, animals, and for her love of jokes. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Those wishing to honor Mary’s life are encouraged to make a donation in her name to Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Dollie Selman, and her husband, Joe Langley. She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her daughter, Diana, son-in-law, Dominique, former co-workers and many friends.
