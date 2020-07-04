Mary “Sis” Owens

A fourth generation Texan, she grew up with two older brothers who adored her-one died a hero as a pilot in World War II. The other remained close to her, working in the family timber business. They nicknamed her “Sis” and that is the name she was known by her entire life.
Gifted musically, she played the accordion in a trio of young girls who performed for local civic clubs throughout the area. She graduated from the University of Texas as music major before she was 20. There she met another music major, Carl C. Owens, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, who became her husband of 47 years. They raised three children, and she was active in her community and church, always focused on giving back. She served on the Avinger School Board, as chairman of the Avinger Housing Authority and as recording secretary for the Avinger Cemetery.
She helped found the Wildflower Trails of Texas, a community-wide celebration that continues five decades later. When she became a widow in 1997, she moved to the home where she was raised within the city limits of Avinger and was finally able to run for city office. She served on the Avinger city council for six years and became the first woman mayor pro tem at the age of 74. She was active in the 1936 Study Club in Avinger and the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club in Jefferson.
She played the piano and organ for Avinger First United Methodist church for more than four decades and probably held every lay office in the United Methodist Church. In fact, the week of her stroke in February, she substituted for the pianist at First Methodist Church in Jefferson.
She kept up with the times and was always quick with a witty reply or some great Southern expression. She liked to cuss a little, too, as unfortunately, some of her recent health care providers discovered. She was friends with everyone, from teenagers to seniors. Hers was a life well lived, and for this, we celebrate.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Duvall and Marshall Owens, both of Jefferson, and Tracy Torma of Palestine; granddaughters Heather Howell Durham of Longview, Jamie Howell and Mary Katherine Northum, both of Dallas; grandsons Thomas Torma and Patrick Torma of Houston and great grandson Byron Torma of Rockwall; great granddaughters Trinity and Ava Torma of Houston; nieces Patti Felker Thompson of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Hope Wagner Fountain of Longview and nephews Tom Felker of Longview and Marshall “Bud” Felker and Michael Felker, both of Dallas.
Visitation is set from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson. Due to the current health crisis, the family requests no flowers. Instead, perform an act of kindness for someone or donate to your favorite charity in her honor. A private family burial service will be held at Avinger Cemetery due to the pandemic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.