Mary Sue Barber
LONGVIEW — Mary Sue White Barber 91 of Gilmer and Longview went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1928 to Frank White, Jr. and Ruby Mae Wiggins White in Dallas, Texas. Private Service will be held on at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer, Texas. John Spencer, family friend, will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Hitt, Rodney Henson, Kenneth Davis, and Mike Davis. On December 23, 1949 Mary Sue married the love of her life, Joseph Randal “Corky” Barber in Gilmer, Texas. They celebrated 25 years on marriage before his death on May 18, 1975. She passed from her earthly life on the 45th anniversary of him being laid to rest. She graduated as salutatorian from Union Ridge High School in 1945. Sue took pride in providing a good home for her husband, Corky and three children. For a time she helped in the family business, the Gilmer Locker Plant. Sue enjoyed get-togethers with her family and friends and decorating for every holiday. Oh how she loved Christmas and making festive treats and selecting special gifts for everyone.
