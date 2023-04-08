Mary “Sue” Rogers
LONGVIEW — Mary “Sue” Rogers was born September 5, 1937, to James Victor Moore and Glenys Snelson Moore. She was a graduate of Pine Tree High School. Sue was an active long-time member of Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She also served in many capacities as a 50 plus year member of the Pine Tree Eastern Star Chapter No. 1090
Sue was reunited with her husband of 55 years W.A. Rogers and their daughter Glenna Sue Haggard, along with her parents and brothers: Victor Moore, Fred Moore, and Walter Moore.
She was a devoted wife and mother. In her earlier years she worked as teacher and caregiver at Kid’s Day Out at Northside Church of Christ and Swing Shift Day Care. She loved going to estate sales with W.A. at the wheel as her driver.
Sue would share pictures of family, friends and “the boys” as referred to her extended firefighter family. Sue enjoyed sharing stories of the fire service and the many adventures she had with them. Some still lovingly remember her as “Gator”. She took pride in sharing family history with nieces and nephews.
Sue loved spreading joy everywhere she went and was a wealth of knowledge on all things Greggton. No matter how difficult times were, she always looked for the positive in each situation and was appreciative. She had a servant’s heart in everything she did. Her spunky personality would light up a room.
Left to cherish her memory nieces, Nancy Worley, Narca Moore, Lisa Moore, Lori Moore and nephews Brandon Moore, John Cash, Glenn Moore, Morris Moore, Greg Moore, Don Moore and Doug Moore, former son-in-law Gerald Haggard, caregiver Roger Groves, along with several cousins and a myriad of friends she collected through the years.
Family and friends would like to thank the staff at Pine Tree Nursing Home and AccentCare Hospice for their loving care of Sue. She adored each of you.
Her funeral service will be at Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Longview on Friday, April 8, 2023, at 2pm. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 1pm. Interment will follow the service at White Cemetery, Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Pine Tree CPC, PO Box 5340, Longview, TX 75608.
