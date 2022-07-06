Mary Susan Lang
LONGVIEW — Mary Susan (Sue) Lang, age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at her home in Longview, Texas. She was born on September 5, 1946 in Rochester, Minnesota to George Leo Joyce and Helen Tuohy Joyce. She was a 1968 graduate of St Theresa’s College of Nursing. She married Robert Gerald (Jerry) Lang on June 29, 1968.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry; children, Bob Lang (Kelly); Steve Lang; and Jennifer Lang-McMillin (Brant); grandchildren, Thomas Lang; Peter Lang; Morgan McMillin; and Ian McMillin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 at 6:00 - 800 PM with Rosary starting at 6:30 PM at Welch Funeral Home at 4619 Judson Road, Longview, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 7th, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church at 2800 Pine Tree Road in Longview, Texas.
The Lang family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the members of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church for their attentiveness and loving care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Monastery of Infant Jesus 1501 Lotus Ln, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.