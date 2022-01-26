Mary Taylor
LONGVIEW — Mary Taylor passed away in the early evening of January 22, 2022, at her home in Gilmer Texas, surrounded by her family. A time of fellowship and visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Friday, January 28, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Mary was born on July 1, 1963 in Hanford CA to parents Ralph and Judith Zamora. She graduated from the Kilgore College School of Nursing in 2002 and soon became a dedicated nurse in the SICU of Good Shepherd Medical Center. Mary was strong in spirit and the rock to her family; having a great amount of love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and in recent years great-grandchildren. She really was the glue that helped to hold her family together.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Zamora; and her cousin Michael Zamora. Those left to cherish their memories of Mary include her husband of 39 years and her high school sweetheart, Steven Taylor; children Sara Jennings and her husband Chris, and Jaclyn Taylor and her partner George Jones; grandchildren Devin Jennings, Serena Jennings, Matthew Warrens, Karson Jones and a expected granddaughter; great-grandchildren Kayden, Kaison, and Greyson; mother Judith Medford; sisters Sheila Zamora and Kristi Kinsey as well as a niece, Kiara Burkhardt. Mary will also be remembered by her numerous friends and work-family.
