Mary W. Danison
GILBERT, AZ — Our beloved Mary Denison passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, at the fine age of 95.
She was born Mary Emma Webb in Farmersville, Texas; found and married the love of her life, Glen Denison, while attending the University of Texas at Austin and proceeded with her purpose in life of being a loving wife, mother and role model for the rest of us.
Mary is survived by her son, Gene, daughter Nancy, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, and is now enjoying being reunited with her recently deceased daughter, Linda, in God’s glorious Heaven.
Mary had a true love for education, food, the arts, and people - and a passion for making us all feel loved, wanted, and well fed! Mary Emma left a mark on everyone she encountered: a mark of unconditional love and respect.
Mary cherished the arts and would greatly appreciate your support of Longview Museum of Fine Arts in her honor. Donations can be made through Barbara Scott; 903-753-8103 or mailed to PO Box 3484, Longview TX 75606.
Graveside services will be 2pm, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Park, in the Mausoleum Chapel, Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. The family has requested light casual dress ware due to the heat.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview police use 'confirmation lights' in new initiative to curb red-light running
- TSWA All-State Softball Teams for 2022
- Fifth, sixth Longview ISD educators arrested in abuse probe
- Longview ISD pays more than $5.6M for property near high school
- Health inspections: June 7 through July 5
- Longview ISD, ETAA respond to former educator arrests in abuse probe
- CHP recover UTV possibly involved in OHV accident in Apple Valley
- Couple bringing business with natural wines, in-house brewed beer to downtown Longview
- New owner, new location for Brian and Scott's in Longview
- The Cace Kitchen in Longview nears move to original location
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.