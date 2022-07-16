Mary W. Denison
Our beloved Mary Denison passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, at the fine age of 95.
She was born Mary Emma Webb in Farmersville, Texas; found and married the love of her life, Glen Denison, while attending the University of Texas at Austin and proceeded with her purpose in life of being a loving wife, mother and role model for the rest of us.
Mary is survived by her son, Gene, daughter Nancy, ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, and is now enjoying being reunited with her recently deceased daughter, Linda, in God’s glorious Heaven.
Mary had a true love for education, food, the arts, and people - and a passion for making us all feel loved, wanted, and well fed! Mary Emma left a mark on everyone she encountered: a mark of unconditional love and respect.
Mary cherished the arts and would greatly appreciate your support of Longview Museum of Fine Arts in her honor. Donations can be made through Barbara Scott; 903-753-8103 or mailed to PO Box 3484, Longview TX 75606.
Graveside services will be 2pm, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Park, in the Mausoleum Chapel, Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. The family has requested light casual dress ware due to the heat.
