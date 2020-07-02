Maryann McCaskill Taylor
Maryann McCaskill Taylor
LONGVIEW — Maryann McCaskill Taylor, 59, born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas on August 21, 1960. She lived in Longview, TX where she passed away from a car accident on June 27, 2020.
Survivors are mother, Theresa McCaskill; brother, Kenneth McCaskill; husband, Kenneth Taylor; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Jerry Toney; grandkids Hayden and Brently Toney; step kids, Ryan and Karrie Taylor; step-grandkids, Dylan and Kenzie Taylor; Nephew and his wife, Sean and Anna McCaskill and their son Kameron McCaskill; and numerous other family members and friends.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later time.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.