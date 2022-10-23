Marybelle Bolger Tutt
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Marybelle Bolger Tutt passed away on October 16, 2022. Born in Mt. Pleasant, TX, on June 4, 1938, her family moved when she was ten to Longview. Marybelle lived a full life. She graduated from Longview High School, attended The University of Texas at Austin and San Francisco State University and held both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The University of Texas at Tyler. In addition to caring for a family and managing a household, she worked at Computer Time for many years; taught history at Texas State Technical College, LeTourneau University, and UT Tyler; and worked as a private investigator. Marybelle sang in the choir, played handbells, led children’s activities, and served on committees at First Baptist Church, Longview. She enjoyed genealogical research and was an active member of the Gregg County Historical Society. She was also an active PTA member at Bramlette Elementary, Mozelle Johnston Elementary, Judson Middle, and Longview High Schools. As a lifelong sports fan, she rarely missed any of her children or her grandchildren’s events. In recent years she was a staple at Longview Lobo baseball and football games in her wheelchair. She and her husband Sid attended hundreds-if not thousands-of baseball, football, soccer, and basketball games; fishing tournaments; school plays, piano recitals, choir concerts, and band performances of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Despite physical limitations in her later life she never complained and wanted to be a part of all that was happening. She is survived by her children: Jim and Margaret Van Burkleo Tutt, Teri Tutt Cooper, Tim and Amy Prichard Tutt, Tom and Karen Pieratt Tutt: her grandchildren Tera Cooper Jones and Craig Jones, Benjamin Tutt, Mary-Austin Tutt, Jonathan Tutt, Andrew Tutt; her great-grandchildren: Mason, Merrick, Aria, and Lyla Jones; her brother Bill Bolger and wife Chantal; sister-in-law Jamie Tutt Wright and husband Ray; and numerous other in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Sid; parents Robert and Lillie Pearl Bolger; and sister Martha. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
