MaryJon Bass
DALLAS — Mary Jon (Whitfield) Bass passed away on December 31, 2022 in Dallas, TX. She was born June 1, 1940 in Plano, TX to O.S. and Edna (Skiles) Whitfield.
Mary Jon was preceded in death by her husband. Richard “Dick” Bass, her brother Billy Joe Whitfield and her parents. She is survived by her children Marcy, Mike and Brooke Bass, Carrie and Kyle Green & Kathy and Dan Elliott, her 11 grandchildren & numerous, much loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, January 11, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church at 1pm with a reception following the service in the Hunt Building Lobby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Highland Park Presbyterian Youth Missions (3821 University Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205) or Brother Bills Helping Hand (PO Box 565846, Dallas, TX 75365 or online bbhh.org)
