Matilda Wilcher Price
ORE CITY — On Friday October 7, 2022 Matilda Mae “Til” Wilcher Price a beloved mother and grandmother passed away. She had just celebrated her 87th birthday surrounded by her loving family.
Til loved to have a good time. She loved the Arkansas Razorbacks as well as the Kentucky Wildcats. One of her fondest memories was getting to see them play each other at Rupp Arena. Til loved to dance and spent many a happy hour dancing with her favorite partner W D to the sound of her favorite performer Jerry Lee Lewis. She rarely missed the Kentucky Derby and never missed a chance to play the slots at a casino. She loved a bargain and enjoyed estate sales and yard sales. She was a proud beautician and enjoyed making us all beautiful. She was a wonderful seamstress and sewed many outfits for her children and grandchildren. Most of all she loved her family.
In 1953 she met the love of her life, WD Price, in her hometown of Hustonville, Kentucky and then joined him on their many travels as a pipeliner and his wife. There was a joyous reunion as she once again joined him in heaven along with her mother, Dorothy Merritt Wilcher and father James Floyd Wilcher and her brothers and sisters who had gone on before her.
She is survived by her daughters Elaine Dockery and Mariann Lunsford, four grandchildren Kellie (Marcus) Camp, Glen (Angie) Dockery, Amanda (Casey) Cobb, and Whitney (Evan) Lee, ten great grandchildren Elizabeth, Jarrett, Kaytlin, Jordan, Macie, Maegan, Carlie, Alyssa, Rylee, & Dallas. Four great great grandchildren Gracelyn, Colsten, Nola Jean & Brynlee. She is also survived by her brother JF Wilcher and sisters Diane (David) Cook and Sandy (Gary) Chandler and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Monday, October 17,2022 at Crystal Hill Church and Cemetery in Wickes, Arkansas, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the service will be at 2:00 p.m.
