Mattie Gunn Malone
LONGVIEW — Mattie Lou was born on December 23, 1926 to Robert A. Langdon and Susan Edna Sanders Langdon in Upshur County, TX. She passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in Longview, TX on December 13, 2021. Mattie graduated Valedictorian of her call from Glenwood High School. She continued her education at the East Texas State College where she obtained her degree. At the age of 16, Mattie went to Washington, D.C. working as a stenographer to do her part in the War effort. She also worked in Lompoc, CA. Upon her return to East Texas, she met and fell in love with Delbert Jack Gunn. They were married for 50 years. While married, they had two children. She then worked for Texas Employment Commission for 44 years until her retirement as Regional Manager. She volunteered with the Longview Regional Ladies Auxiliary and was of the Methodist faith. Mattie is survived by her son Gordon J. Gunn and daughter Susan Gunn Cude; three grandchildren: Jennifer Gunn Smith, Jason J. Gunn, and Krista Lou Martin; eight great grandchildren: Micheal Devendorf, Catarina Tamez, Trinity Tamez, Orion Macie, Levi Gunn, Lorenzo Gunn, Hannah Martin and Allie Martin; two great-great grandchildren: Kaiden Green and Andres Tamez Ponce; and nephew John Allen and children. She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Jack Gunn, sister Sybil Allen, brother Teddy Rex Langdon, and parents. Graveside service will be held December 16, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery.
