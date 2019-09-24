Mattie Ruth Bond Toups
Mattie Ruth Bond Toups
LONGVIEW — On September 20, 2019, Mattie Ruth Bond Toups, wife and mother to four children, passed away at the age of 83. Mattie was born in Gatesville, Texas on October 26, 1936 to Allen and Runnie Inez Bond. She married Cline Joseph Toups of Reserve, Louisiana on April 25, 1952. Together, they raised four children: Duane, Wayde, Vicki and Doug. They lived in New Orleans, LA, Ocean Springs, MS and Longview, TX, moving with Cline’s job with Continental Can Company.
Mattie was a devoted mother and wife. She was dedicated to her family, supporting Cline and raising her children. Her passion was sewing, and she worked as a seamstress in Longview for many years. She was happy to share her talents, sewing for local sports teams, creating outfits for special occasions and making many quilts for loved ones. Mattie will be remembered for always seeing the good in everyone she met.
Mattie died after a short illness, fifteen days after her husband passed away. After 67 years of marriage, she died peacefully knowing her children had been raised, and looked forward to reuniting with Cline. The morning of the day she passed, she said “I’m tired, and I’m ready to see Cline again.”
Mattie was proceeded in death by her father, Allen; her mother, Runnie; five brothers and one sister; her son, Duane; and her husband, Cline. She is survived by her three children and spouses: Wayde and Katherine Toups, Vicki and Kat Toups, Doug and Desiree Toups. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A private family visitation will take place at Radar Funeral home in Longview followed by a private graveside service at White Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice.

