Maureen C. Owens
LONGVIEW — Maureen was born July 12th, 1927, to Joseph Oscar and Juanita Crayton Carpenter in Stephens, Arkansas. She passed away quietly at Whispering Pines Nursing Home on Sunday, February 6th, 2022.
Maureen found great joy in working in her flower and vegetable garden along with her puppy Cha Cha. She would help her family and friends any way she could and often did. She had a great love for her Mother and Father all of her life.
Her occupation was a beauty operator, and she had her own shop in Houston for a while.
She was preceded in death by her sisters: Alma Pellett (Ralph), Opal Downs (Lloyd), Jewel Schacter (Al), and brothers: James (Louise), and Cliff (Winifred) and grandson Mark Lindsay Owens.
Survived by: Son; Dave Owens Jr., wife Karen, granddaughters Kristi Lynn Owens and Keri Lea Owens. Son; Pat Steven Owens, wife Andrea Foster Owens, granddaughters Stephanie Owens Moore (husband Scott), Jessica Owens Walton (husband Derek), 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Great-grandchildren Lindsey Pawlik (husband Joshua) of Norfolk, VA., Forrest Owens, Alexandra Krause of Colorado Springs, CO., Trent Owens, Keenan, Eva, and Olivia, Phoenix Daily, Taylor Owens, Avery Moore, and Tate Walton. Great-great-grandchildren: Caius, Opal, Grayson, Keelie Pawlik, Thebe Krause, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services: Friday, February 11th at 11:00 am at Rosewood Cemetery, West of Gilmer.
