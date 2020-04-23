Mavis Lean Blankenship Bailey
Mavis Lean’ Blankenship Bailey was born December 23, 1931 to Ausborn R. and Lillie Mae Rogers Blankenship who lived in Bienville Parish, Saline, Louisiana (both deceased).
After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas as a Home Economics Major, graduating in 1954. She met her beloved husband Rev. Clarence W. Bailey who is left to cherish her memory. They were married October 10, 1955 and have celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Mavis became the proud mother of Sherry L. Bailey Smith (husband Pastor Johnny Smith), two granddaughters Tasha Smith Griffin (husband Aaron Griffin and son Taron) and Sherina Smith Boyd (husband Nicholas Boyd and two children Faith & Noah).
Her spiritual calling was “mission work”. She enjoyed helping the sick/shut-in and teaching younger women in mission work. She served as Mission President at Bethel Baptist Church, sang in the mass choir, led devotion, and served as youth director.
Visitation:
Friday - April 24, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm
Saturday - April 25, 2020 from 12pm to 1pm
Stanmore Funeral Home
Longview, Texas
