LONGVIEW, TX — Mavis R. Cosper (“Mavis”)
August 29, 1937 - April 6, 2023
On the morning of April 6, 2023, our dear sweet Mavis an 85 year YOUNG Angel departed from this earth and went to a better place also known as Heaven. Mavis was surrounded by her husband Bob Cosper (“Bob”), their children, a couple of strays that she and Bob picked up along life’s way, and her closest friends. A few of her many hobbies included telling Bob what to do and how to do it, stirring up conversations wherever she went such as Wal-Mart on Isle A-22 (cookie isle), and making/poking fun of old people that had the audacity to act like old people. She could warm the hearts of total strangers and convince anyone there is room for desert in the fullest of tummies. Mavis unapologetically spoke her mind and made it a point to empower both loved ones and strangers to do the same. Her kind and selfless heart will be tremendously missed by everyone and anyone that were blessed to cross her path.
A Celebration of Mavis’ Life will be held in the future.

