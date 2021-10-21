Mavis R McCown
GLADEWATER — Mavis R. McCown passed away on October 19, 2021 at her residence in Gladewater. She was born on March 11, 1932 in Prairie Township, Arkansas to the late Frank and Rilla Howie Royal. Mavis married Walter McCown on August 3, 1946 in Lake Villiage, Arkansas. Mavis was an accomplished seamstress and as such, owned and ran her own business, Seams by MRM.
She is survived by her children, Royal McCown (Teressa), Spencer McCown, Walter McCown (Annette), Syntha Parthemore (Raleigh) and Frankie Copeland; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Mavis is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; son, Lewis Abern McCown; son-in-law, Robert Copeland, as well her one brother and six sisters.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 at Gladewater Memorial Park. A visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.
