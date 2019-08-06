He served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years including tours in Vietnam, England and all over the U.S. After retiring from the armed forced he worked managing several trucking and construction companies before finding his final and favorite career as police and emergency dispatcher in Gladewater, Texas. He retired from Gladewater Emergency Services after 18 years. He enjoyed his golden years with his beloved wife of 61 years, Saundra. He was a devoted husband and as a father and role model he was loving, kind, generous, hardworking , and self- sacrificing. Each of his children came away with gifts from their father… gifts that have served them their entire lives. Work ethic, skills with tools and hands, devotion to learning, and self- improvement are but a few of the things he encouraged. He lived a full life and was well loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Edwards; his brother David Edwards and wife Earlene; sister-in law Betty Edwards; sister- in- law Lajuana Sampson and husband Sam; brother-in-law Phillip Knight and wife Ruby; his children: daughter Gayla Hart and husband Max; daughter Kelly Edwards : daughter Melinda McKnight and husband Tracy; son Phillip Edwards and wife Jamie; and daughter Emily Mayfield and husband Gary. Grandchildren Joseph Hart and wife Torie; Joshua McKnight; Katherine Womack and husband Keith; Patrick McKnight and fiancé Amanda; Ashley Garcia and husband Lindsey; Victoria Huffman and husband Taylor; Jillian Fobell and fiancé Colin; Abigail Fobell; and Andrew Mayfield. Ten Great – Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ella Edwards; brothers Richard, James, Jack, and Randy; grandchildren Rebecca Kates and great- grandson Julian Fulmer.
GLADEWATER — Max Mansfield Edwards, 82, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born December 11, 1936 Gladewater, Texas.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years including tours in Vietnam, England and all over the U.S. After retiring from the armed forced he worked managing several trucking and construction companies before finding his final and favorite career as police and emergency dispatcher in Gladewater, Texas. He retired from Gladewater Emergency Services after 18 years. He enjoyed his golden years with his beloved wife of 61 years, Saundra. He was a devoted husband and as a father and role model he was loving, kind, generous, hardworking , and self- sacrificing. Each of his children came away with gifts from their father… gifts that have served them their entire lives. Work ethic, skills with tools and hands, devotion to learning, and self- improvement are but a few of the things he encouraged. He lived a full life and was well loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Edwards; his brother David Edwards and wife Earlene; sister-in law Betty Edwards; sister- in- law Lajuana Sampson and husband Sam; brother-in-law Phillip Knight and wife Ruby; his children: daughter Gayla Hart and husband Max; daughter Kelly Edwards : daughter Melinda McKnight and husband Tracy; son Phillip Edwards and wife Jamie; and daughter Emily Mayfield and husband Gary. Grandchildren Joseph Hart and wife Torie; Joshua McKnight; Katherine Womack and husband Keith; Patrick McKnight and fiancé Amanda; Ashley Garcia and husband Lindsey; Victoria Huffman and husband Taylor; Jillian Fobell and fiancé Colin; Abigail Fobell; and Andrew Mayfield. Ten Great – Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Ella Edwards; brothers Richard, James, Jack, and Randy; grandchildren Rebecca Kates and great- grandson Julian Fulmer.
