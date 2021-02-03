Max Wendell Wakeland
GLADEWATER — Max Wendell Wakeland, age 91, of Gladewater, passed away on January, 30, 2021 at his home. He was born in Corsicana on March 9, 1929 to the late Albert Clay Wakeland and Mary Massey Wakeland. He was decorated officer, purple heart recipient and fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy, retiring as Lieutenant Commander. Max enjoyed fishing, working in the yard, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed birdwatching from his house. Max met his one true love, his wife of fifty years, the late Jerie Miller Wakeland. He was also preceded in death by a son, Max Wendell Wakeland, Jr., and six siblings.
He is survived by his son, Clay Wakeland and wife Lois of Gladewater; daughter, Sally Patrick and husband Darrell of Gladewater; six grandchildren, Chris, Melanie, Jessica, Rachel, Sarah, Amy; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Gladewater Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater.
