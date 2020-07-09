Maxine Ann Kerstetter

She was a graduate of Longview High School and Kilgore College where she was a Rangerette. Ann worked as a nurse’s aide at several facilities during her working life.
A lifelong member of Mobberly Baptist Church, Ann was a dedicated Christian. She was a member of the church choir and she was instrumental in starting a Bible study at her assisted living facility. Though bedridden in her later years, Ann had a happy and loving spirit and was loved by all her caregivers. She is remembered by all who knew her for her big smile and always being filled with gratitude, joy and love for the Lord.
She is survived by her son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Debra Collier-Kerstetter, granddaughter, K. D. Fleis and her husband, Aaron.
Visitation will be held at Welch Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M.
A graveside service will be held at Memory Park Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. Due to Covid19, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mobberly Baptist Church music program or Samaritan’s Purse.”
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.