Maxine Kidd

Maxine was born to parents Wiley and Florence Underwood in Sikes, LA on December 21, 1934. She married the love of her life, Carl Kidd in Shreveport LA in 1954, they soon moved to Longview where they started their family. She retired as a Secretary for the City of Longview after 17 years. Maxine had a servant’s heart, and would witness for Christ through volunteering her time at nursing homes and at Meals on Wheels. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church where she and Carl both participated in senior choir, Saints Alive. In addition to loving her Lord, she also loved her family. Maxine would spend her free time cooking and gardening and making the family house a home.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Florence Underwood, and her multiple brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish their memories of Maxine include her husband of 67 years, Carl Kidd; daughter, Debbie Cunningham; son, Bruce Kidd; granddaughter Chelsea Paterson and her husband Luke; grandson Cody Cunningham; and her brother Paul Underwood. Maxine will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
