Mayo Kasling

One of his first purchases after college was his beloved 1947 Harley Davidson Knucklehead Motorcycle. Although he denied it, it was rumored that he would ride his Harley up and down the main street of Hughes Springs while standing up. He still owns it today making him one of the oldest continuous original owners of a Harley motorcycle.
He worked as a chemist for Lone Star Steel for two years and then reenlisted in the Navy at the start of the Korean War and served from 1951 and 1955 as a Navy Pilot. While in the Navy, he was stationed in Pensacola and Norfolk and flew a twin engine P5M. He loved his plane and many times on family beach vacations, we would take him to the Naval Air Station and Museum in Pensacola where the highlight was getting to see his P5M.
He married Isla Anderson in 1952 and they were married for 50 years until her death in 2002. They had four children: Denise, Mayo Jr. (Bubba), Robyn, and Kemp. He went to work at the First National Bank in 1955 and served his community there for over 50 years. Many people have spoken of how his compassion and generosity in lending steered them on a path to success that otherwise had seemed hopeless. He served as President for many years and retired in 1994, although he continued to go to the bank every day to get his paper and mail and visit with his favorite bank employees. Other community service included coaching Little League baseball, refereeing football games, serving on the Volunteer Ambulance Service, and serving as a member of the Honor Guard. He was also a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church where he was the treasurer for many years. Some of the honors he received include Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and the HSHS Distinguished Alumni Award.
In 2004 he married Dina Dodgen Nix and added her daughters, Mileah and Peyton, to his family. They were married for 15 years. He was “Poppy” to 18 grandchildren and 14 greatgrandchildren. His strong faith, gentle spirit, and genuine love for his family and community made him an incredible gift to all of us, and we will miss him dearly. He donated his body for medical research in hopes that someone might benefit from it. Even in death, he continued to think of others.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Mayo Kasling and Virginia Florence Kasling; his sister, Ernestine Rayford and husband Vernon; and his wife Isla Catherine Kasling. He is survived by his wife Dina Dodgen Kasling; children Denise Dewitt and husband Michael, Mayo Kasling Jr. (Bubba) and wife Becky, Robyn Shelton and husband Rick, Kemp Kasling and wife Amy, and step-children Mileah Hall and husband Ben, Peyton McKinney and husband Ron. His grandchildren include Misty Lake and husband Jed, Marc Morgan and wife Casey, Amanda Self and husband Jack, Jamie DeWitt and wife Erin, Dillon DeWitt, Mayo Kasling III (Trey) and wife Katina, Jon Kasling and wife Danielle, Ricky Shelton and wife Meg, Shelby Shelton, Trent Shelton, Alix Hancock and husband Chris, Natalie Kasling, Graydon Kasling, Anderson Kasling, David Hall and wife Eliana, Karen Hall, Riley McKinney and Hannah McKinney. His great grandchildren include Will, Jaxon and McKenna Lake; Katherine and Sawyer Morgan; Joy and Lily Kasling; Jessy, Abigail, and Wyatt Self; Layla and J.J. DeWitt; Haydn and Elsa Mila Hall; and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family has asked that memorials may be gifted in his name to the First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs, St. Jude, or the College of the Ozarks. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.