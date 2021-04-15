Melba Clarene Hunt Whitehead
LONGVIEW — Melba Clarene Hunt Whitehead, 81, of Longview, TX passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021 with her girls by her side.
Melba was born on February 29, 1940, in Henderson, TX to Hubert and Winnie Hunt. She is a 1958 graduate of Gaston High School. In 1964 she married the love of her life, Jack Whitehead and shared more than 54 years of marriage prior to his passing.
Melba loved people, most of all her family. She was fun, witty and sometimes a bit feisty. Those that were close to her called her “Shorty” or “Short Stuff” , which she loved.
Melba’s life passion was her family. Jack and Melba began their family several years following their marriage and raised two daughters, Amy and Sandy. In order to stay home with her girls, Melba began baking cakes. Over the years she helped many others celebrate life events with birthday cakes, wedding cakes and often times “just because” cakes. She was extremely gifted and worked tirelessly to share this talent. While raising their daughters, Jack and Melba were active members of Founders Christian Church where she not only loved and served the Lord but also made friendships that have lasted her a lifetime. Later in life Mobberly Baptist became her church home where these blessings continued until health matters made attending church difficult.
Melba is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Whitehead, her parents Hubert and Winnie Hunt and her sister, Linda Hunt Kerley. She is also preceded in death by her brother-in-laws, Tom Whitehead and Dan Hill. She is survived by her daughters Amy Whitehead Morris and husband Chris; Sandy Whitehead Spier and husband Mark. Grandchildren Amanda and Kevin Shelby, Catherine Morris and Colin Morris, John Mark and Monica Spier and Courtney Spier. Melba is also survived by her brother Carlos Hunt and wife, Frankie. In addition, she was blessed with two loving sister-in-laws, Bobbie Whitehead and Shirley Hill and many nieces and nephews.
The Whitehead family extends their sincere gratitude for the excellent care received by Arabella Assisted Living and Heart to Heart Hospice.
The family request that memorial donations be made to Mobberly Baptist Church, Longview, TX where Melba was a member or a charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Friday, April 16, 2021, in the Lakeview Mausoleum with Reverend Scott Schulik officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1 prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rare East Texas cougar sighting confirmed in photo
- Pine Tree ISD mom upset virtual learners cannot attend prom
- 'I dropped dead': Gregg County JP talks about recovery from massive heart attack
- End of mask mandate, spring break didn't bring spike in Longview-area COVID-19 cases
- Longview council awards $5.4M contract for Broughton upgrades, clears way for new Starbucks
- East Texans enjoy barbecue, bands and more at new Gilmer event
- New home furnishings pop-up store in Longview to benefit Habitat for Humanity
- Man gets 30 years in death connected to Longview robbery
- New York investors buy Longview Neiman Marcus distribution facility
- Police Beat: Friday, April 9, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.