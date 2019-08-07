spotlight
Melba Frances Davis
Melba Frances Davis
Melba Frances Davis went to be with our Lord in Heaven on August 2, 2019, one week before her 87th birthday on August 9. Melba was born in Stamps, Arkansas and moved to Texas at the age of 19. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Velma Byrd; the love of her life, William (Bill) Davis, after 41 years of marriage; brother Earl Byrd; sister Odell Dickerson; sons Jimmy and Charles Woods; and her grandson Nathan Moore. Melba is survived by brother James Earl Byrd; sister Shirley Nelson; daughters Gloria Whitefield and husband James, and Debbie Moore and husband David; and numerous grand and great grandchildren who loved her so much. She was a member of Longview Missionary Baptist Church and the Mary Martha Sunday School Class since 1991. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7 from 5-7pm at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road and the service will be held Thursday at 10am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, followed by burial at Memory Park. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.