Melba Roann Hazel
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Melba Roann Hazel will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 18th with a visitation hour prior to the service from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Rader Funeral Home, with Pastor Thomas Ayers officiating. She was born on November 29, 1940 to the late Johnnie R. and Mae Dean Ledbetter. She passed away on March 15, 2021 in Longview, Texas and will be laid to rest in Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
Melba met and married the love of her life, James Alford Hazel. She is survived by her husband James of 65 years; daughter Cindy (Hazel) Owen; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy (Hazel) and Wayne Cisco, Jr.; granddaughter, Heather (Cisco) and husband Martin Downs; great-granddaughter, Kinley Downs; two special sister-in-laws, Ina Marie and Totsie along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Melba was a homemaker and her passion and joy in life was taking care of her family who always came first to her. She was well loved and will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her. A special thank you to HeartsWay Hospice in Longview for their attention and care for Melba. She is in the loving arms of Jesus until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center or charity of your choice.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office
- Longview police investigate 'apparent suicide' at City Hall, Library parking lot
- Hallsville man arrested after 'significant amount' of drugs found during search
- Longview man gets 25 years in prison for continuous sex abuse of child
- Community organization, artistic mural bring new life to downtown Gilmer
- Longview native fashion designer Brandon Maxwell named creative director for two Walmart fashion labels
- Hallsville man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting runaway juvenile
- State's decision on school funding met with mixed reviews by Longview-area districts
- 49ers hand Trent Williams richest contract ever at OL
- McConaughey to host virtual concert benefit for winter storm relief
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.