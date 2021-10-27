Melba Ruth Fannin Gibson
KILGORE — Services for Mrs. Melba Ruth Fannin Gibson, 97, of Kilgore will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church with Reverend Brian Nutt officiating. Burial will follow at the Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Melba passed away on Saturday, October 23 in Longview.
Melba was the youngest of nine children born on November 13, 1923, to the late Lee Roy Fannin and Nancy Ann Amyx in Loveland Tillman County, Oklahoma. She graduated May 1941 from Loveland as Valedictorian and attended college in Frederick, Oklahoma. She was a longtime faithful member of Grace Fellowship Church in Kilgore. Melba loved music, senior citizen dances, acting and traveling.
In Loveland on December 7, 1941, also known as Pearl Harbor Day, Melba married George Norton Gibson who preceded her in death on November 6, 1985.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, George Norton Gibson and John Fredrick Foster; son Lonnie Maurice Gibson; grandson, Michael David Gibson; great granddaughter, Adrianne Leigh Reynolds and great great granddaughter, Falyn Bradberry.
Melba is survived by her son, Gary Eldon Gibson, and wife Judy of Kilgore; daughter, Loweta Hyatt of Kilgore and special friend Alex Paddie of Longview; daughter-in-law, Judy Ford Gibson of Longview; 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and host of other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Fellowship Church of Kilgore, 308 East Kay St., Kilgore, Texas, 75662.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
