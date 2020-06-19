Melinda Edwards McKnight

Melinda earned a degree in computer science from Kilgore College. She had many careers over her full life – her favorite and final as an accountant at TNT Crane and Rigging, where her intelligence, focus and education made her a highly valued team member.
She had many passions: gardening, animals, reading and most of all, her family. Melinda was very generous with her time and energy. Always ready to help family and friends. Her biggest gift to the world was her courageous attitude, calm demeanor, eternal smile and good humor.
Melinda is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 36 years, Tracy McKnight of Gladewater, TX; father-in-law Darrell McKnight of Gladewater, TX; sons Joshua McKnight of Gladewater, TX and Patrick McKnight of Douglas, WY; daughter Ashley Garcia of Gladewater, TX; five grandchildren: Landon McKnight, Logan McKnight, Lillian McKnight, Sidnie Garcia and Aubrie Garcia; siblings Gayla Hart of Gladewater, TX, Kelly Edwards of Gladewater, TX, Phillip Edwards of Arlington, TX, and Emily Mayfield of Longview, TX; brother-in-law Terry McKnight and his wife Melanie of Longview, TX; sister-in-law Teresa Ludovice and her husband Steve of Houston, TX; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Max Edwards and mother-in-law Joy McKnight.
