Melissa Irene Evans Vick
LONGVIEW — Melissa Irene Evans Vick passed away peacefully at her Longview home, Thursday night, among family and close friends. She was born December 3, 1985 in Texas City to Drue M Evans and Carol Lynnae Hiatt Evans. Melissa was a lifelong member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua Vick, her parents, “Bonus Dad” Sam Brannan; in-laws Mike and Patricia Vick; Uncles Clayton Hiatt, David Hiatt, Ed Hiatt and Andrew Evans; Aunts Cindy Hiatt, Randi Evans, Susan Hernandez and Mary Kirksey; brother in-law Thomas Vick; Grandmothers Patricia Evans and Diane Evans; special cousins and caregivers, Naomi Evans and Gail Behan; best friends Emily Bowdoin, Mandy Brittain, Craig Allen and a host of other relatives and friends.
Melissa will be best remembered for her love of music and her unique singing voice. She considered the cast and crew of the Gladewater Opry as her extended family, as well her music students she called”My Canaries”. Melissa was the 2019 Ambassador of the Texas Country Music Hall Of Fame.
Visitors may call at will at Rader Funeral Home at 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, Sunday from 12-8 pm. Melissa will be laid to rest Monday, May 18, 2020. Graveside service will be held at Kelsey Cemetery west of Gilmer at 11 am.
