Mellye Pearl Densman Darden
LONGVIEW — Mellye Pearl Densman Darden stepped into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, June 29. Mellye was born in Kilgore, Texas and had spent the last 65 years in Longview, Texas but when asked would always answer she was from Kilgore, TX.
She was married to Doyle (Bud) Darden for 59 years. They had 4 children, Doug, Gina, Leigh Ann, and Dee Laine. Mellye enjoyed a full life. She graduated from Kilgore High School in 1953 followed as a graduate of Bish Mathis institute School of Business and married in 1954. She worked for Texas Instruments bin Dallas. Moving back to East Texas she entered the Real Estate world in 1968 and got her Real Estate license. She quickly became a top producer in the East Texas area, working for Zack Williams Realty. She eventually managed her own office and became a Broker for R B Williams. Her combined experience and success in real estate helped her and Earl Harkins bring the franchise Coldwell Banker Harkins Darden Real Estate to Longview Tx.
In her 50’s, Mellye and Bud were part of the square dancing world and made many great friends that they began traveling and seeing the world but always coming back to her blessed church home, East Mountain Baptist Church, where she was always actively involved. Her church home was her heart and great relationships were made there. She was a member there for 53 years. After semi retirement, Mellye started another venture which was a Curves Fitness Center in White Oak, Texas where she helped change lives and built even more relationships. Curves ran for nine years.
Many friends and family met her at the pearly gates. Her family that welcomed her to her heavenly home was her son Doug Darden and her husband Bud Darden. She had parents, sisters and brothers that greeted her, who were Evelyn Densman Cleary, James Randolph Densman, Charles Alvin Densman, Virginia Lee Densman, James Randolph Densman Jr., Richard Densman and Wanda Densman. She also had great friends that met her at the gate. She always loved a good party. She is enjoying quite a celebration today that will continue through eternity with her Savior, and her loved ones.
She is survived by Jimmy and Gina Hasley of Jacksonville, Texas, Mickey and Leigh Ann Bryce, Jon and Dee Laine Harshaw, both of East Mountain,Texas. Her grandchildren. Danny and Jodi Darden, Katie Darden Croft, Justin Darden, Jeremy and Erica Hasley, Robert and Ginger Davis, Jaron and Natalie Hasley, Joel and Courtney Hasley, Nick and Hannah Hannes, Ben and Bekah Bauman, Nick and Leah Sacco, and Holly Harshaw. The great grandchildren begin with Haylee Blankenship, Doug’s only granddaughter and now there are many more and the family is still growing. What a legacy!
We want to thank all the special caregivers that loved and cared for Mom. There were many from Heartis Assisted Living, Parkview Assisted Living, Highland Pines Rehab, Hospice of East Texas, and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd. It meant so much to the family to see how much they cared for her, laughed with her and brought comfort to her.
Please join the family for visitation at Rader Funeral Home Wednesday July 5, from 5-7pm. Funeral service will be at East Mountain Baptist Church on Thursday, July 6, at 1pm.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neal McCoy bringing Vince Gill to Longview for concert
- Food, fun, fireworks: Fourth of July activities on tap across East Texas
- Longview 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered for love of music, devotion to family
- Business Beat: LEGO store open; speakeasy coming to downtown Longview
- Author's latest thriller set in Longview
- Arrest follows allegation of student, educator relationship
- One killed, four injured in fireworks explosion
- Longview-area UPS workers prepare for impending strike
- Business Digest: Longview World of Wonders hires assistant director
- Rangerettes' 84th line includes 2 new members from Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.