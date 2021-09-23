Melody Zuker
LONGVIEW — Melody Ann Zuker passed away on September 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Born in Jefferson, Texas on October 20, 1955 she was the oldest of four daughters. Her father Bill was a musician and band director, hence the name Melody given to his oldest child. Melody was the Drum Major of the band at Pine Tree High School and attended Baylor for her undergraduate education and UT Tyler for her Master’s in Psychology. She went on to become a Licensed Professional Counselor and served for years as a founding faculty member and Dean of Students at the Trinity School of Texas and counselor at Longview High School. She was in private practice in Jackson, TN and Dallas.
Melody’s life can be best described as well lived and well loved. Melody was a devoted professional educator, counselor, parent, grandparent and dear friend. She touched the lives of thousands of her students, clients and many others who read her columns or heard her speak. She lived for others and their love flowed over her.
Melody could meet people from all walks of life, charm them and offer help to those who needed her care. So many of her former students remember with fondness and awe how Melody helped them through their toughest times and on to finding themselves.
Melody never met a stranger. She would engage people wherever she went, the grocery store checkout, movie theater queue, airplane strangers sitting next to her. One of her greatest pleasures was preparing food for celebrations large and small. The number of people didn’t matter. There had to be plenty of food, the table laid out as if for a photo shoot, all the lights on and the music playing.
Melody was the consummate entertainer. This was part of her need to make others feel welcomed and appreciated. Her ability to tell stories with a variety of impressions could bring down the house. These performances were often tales of her faux pas and how she recovered the situation happily.
She loved to laugh, and you could always recognize the Melody laugh. No one laughed like Melody. Her laugh came from deep inside and sort of erupted from her sweeping like a wave over everyone within earshot. That laugh came from her bottomless pool of good humor that touched everyone she met especially friends and family.
Melody and her husband Fred had twenty-five wonderful years together. Melody cared for Fred during his cancer journey. Fred helped Melody during her cancer journey and subsequent bout with pulmonary embolisms. Their love only grew through these travails and embodied the classic song, that was their song, Let’s Stay Together by Al Green.
Melody took great pleasure in getting to watch her ten grandchildren grow and thrive. She was known by them as Me-Mel, and Mama-Mel. They loved her without hesitation. She always wanted to be where they were and not insist that they come to where she was both literally and figuratively. There were always games to play, projects to pursue, and treats for them to help her make. They will miss her terribly but her legacy of love and selfless support will strengthen them all their lives.
Melody was predeceased by her parents, Beatrice and Bill Scantlin, and by her sister Julie Conrads. She is survived by her husband Fred, daughters Ashley Driskell and husband Will and Natalie Horton and husband Wyatt, daughter Sonya Zuker and partner Tim, daughter Julia Zuker-Brunzell and husband David. Sisters Sallie Armstrong and Husband Mark and Brother-in-Law Philip Conrads, Tracy Autrey, and husband Vernon, Her beloved grandchildren, Allison, Mary Payton, Luke, Scarlett, Sloane, Kainoa, Olivia, and Violet Mitchell, Emma, and nieces Christin, Jennifer, Lindsay, Erin, Alyssa, and her nephews, Chase, Cody and Cameron, Chandler and Jacob.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Longview, Texas followed immediately by a reception at the Summit Club of Longview, Texas. Attendees are encouraged to bring and/or send cards to the family sharing stories and memories of Melody.
In lieu of flowers a donation is encouraged to The Women’s Center of East Texas or the charity of your choice.
