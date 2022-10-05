Melvin Cleo Loyd
GILMER — Melvin Cleo Loyd passed away peacefully at his home in Gilmer, Texas on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Cass Street in Gilmer. Brother Mike Kessler and Bart Austin will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Croley Funeral Home chapel in Gilmer. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home. Melvin was born on November 11, 1927 in the Sand Hill community near Gilmer, Upshur County, Texas. A twin, he was one of thirteen children of Oscar Ernest and Pauline Gunter Loyd. As a young boy he attended Sand Hill School and then East Mountain Schools after those two schools consolidated. He graduated from East Mountain High School in 1946. A lifelong resident and local businessman in Upshur County, he owned and operated Loyd Flooring for more than sixty years. In partnership with his brothers for thirty-three years, he also was co-owner of Loyd Funeral Home. A licensed pilot since the early 1970s, he owned Loyd Flying Service which focused on medical, health and funeral-related flying operations. In his early career, he worked twenty years for the Texas Highway Department. Melvin was a longtime member of Gilmer’s First Baptist Church where he served as head usher and as a president of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. Known for his engaging smile and outgoing personality, he spent countless hours visiting and talking with and providing acts of service for family, close friends, and community members. His flooring company office was a welcome gathering place for hours and hours of conversations among friends. His kindness and behind-the-scenes acts of service to others benefitted many in his family and local community. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie Barnes Loyd; brothers Oscar W. Loyd, Emory Loyd, Cantrell Loyd, his twin brother, Elvin Loyd, Leslie Paul Loyd, and James Loyd and sisters, Margie Carter, Delores Visage, Estelle Loyd, Arnell Loyd and an infant brother. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Debbi) Loyd Wisdom and her husband, Johnny W. Wisdom, Sr., son, Melvin Edward (Eddie) Loyd and his wife, Heather, all of Gilmer; granddaughter Hayley Carol Smithhart and her husband, Ryan Flener, and great-granddaughter, Cleo Elise Flener, all of Austin, Texas; and sister, Ouida Joy Davis and sister-in-law, Ann Loyd, of Gilmer and numerous nieces and nephews. Survivors also include his wife Bonnie’s grandchildren, Kailey Hall and Josh Marrs, who were both special to him. The family has been blessed by Melvin’s caregiver, Melanie Blanchard, who provided companionship and compassionate care for him in recent months. The family also expresses their sincere appreciation to additional caregivers, Jessica, Pam, Rose, Carla and Judy. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to First Baptist Church of Gilmer, the Sand Hill Cemetery fund or Sunset Memorial Park.
