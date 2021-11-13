Melvin Jay “Tootie” or “Mel” Pate, Jr
DIBOLL — A Celebration of Mel’s life will be held on 13 November 2021 in Lufkin, TX at First Christian Church at 1300 1st Street. He Benton, AR; and Kelly Ann Hetzer, (Joel) of Rohnert, Park, CA. Six grandchildren mourn the loss of their grandfather, as do one brother, Robert W, of Houston, and one sister, Linda Gay Hendrixson, of Archer City also mourn the loss of their grandfather. Mel was preceded in death by his father and mother, Melvin Jay, Sr and Annie Laura “Bill” (Kennedy) and his sister, Dona Ayala. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church of Lufkin, TX (fcclufkin.com/donate, Texas Parks and Wildlife, (tpwd.texas.gov/donate), or Rotary International District 5730 or 5910 (rotary.org/donate)
