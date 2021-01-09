Melvin Lacy Parkerson, Sr.
GLADEWATER — Private family services will be held for Melvin Lacy Parkerson, Sr., 88, of Gladewater. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Mr. Parkerson passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, in Longview.
Mr. Parkerson was born November 15, 1932 in Edgewood, Texas to the late Jesse Parkerson and Ludie Stanley Parkerson. He was retired from Trans Co out of Chicago where he worked as a sheet metal worker. Mr. Parkerson served in the United States Army Airborne and achieved Jump Master. He was a member of the 11th Airborne Division. Mr. Parkerson was a longtime member of the Clarksville City Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He mentored young men and women volunteering as a 4-H leader and the Boy Scouts for many years. Melvin enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a member of the Wood County Riding Club. Melvin was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who will be dearly missed by the loved ones he leaves behind.
Melvin is survived by three daughters Deborah Weston and husband Wayne, Valerie Hamlin and husband Mark and Karen Foster and husband Larry; two sons Melvin L. Parkerson, Jr. and wife Becky and Leonard R. Parkerson and wife Judy; honorary son Pete Fasanello and wife Tracy; one sister Roxie Black; 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife of 63 years Antoinette “Toni” Smith Parkerson who passed away in 2018, his sister Flossie and his brother Raymond.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
- Marshall man fatally shoots pastor in Winona before services Sunday
- East Texans in D.C. for pro-Trump protests call events peaceful
- Bond for suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor set at $3.5 million
- COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students not a local call
- Snow way! 1-2 inches of snow possible across East Texas Sunday, Monday
- COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Monday in Longview now full
- COVID-19 vaccination plans in East Texas continue taking shape
- Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
- Business Beat: New downtown restaurant opens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.