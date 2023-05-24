Melvin W Fuller
BIG SANDY — Melvin Wayne Fuller, 85 of Gilmer, TX, was reunited with his Heavenly Father on May 16, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born February 27, 1938, in Shreveport, LA to Wayne and Katheryn (Scallion) Fuller. Melvin graduated from Centenary College with a bachelor’s in geology and owned and operated Fuller Water Well Service for most of his life. Melvin was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared the message of Christ and His Gospel with literally everyone whose path he crossed. Countless people have felt Mel’s love of the Savior, Jesus Christ, as he bore his personal witness. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ann (Raphiel) Fuller; sons Jared Fuller (Marilyn), Adam Fuller (Stacy), Shane Fuller (Cheyenne); daughters Kathy Fuller, Julie Riggs (Eric), Kellie Richins (Mark) and Mandy Dodd (Brandon); brother Kenny Fuller (Glenda); sister Betty Miller; 30 grandchildren ; and 25 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with Bishop Dennis Means officiating, with interment to follow at Kelsey Cemetery. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Missionary fund; P.O. Box 1007 Gilmer, TX 75644.
